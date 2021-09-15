C-5M Firefighter Training

Master Sgt. Nicholas Fasola (center), 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services assistant chief of operations, debriefs fellow firefighter Airmen in the aftermath of a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. A C-5M is provided for annual training to Yokota in order for Airmen to stay fluent in working with the Air Force’s largest aircraft. Yokota is considered a heavy aircraft hub for U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific region, with several types of non-local aircraft stopping at the base for servicing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

