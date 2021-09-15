Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 3 of 9]

    C-5M Firefighter Training

    JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Nicholas Fasola (center), 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services assistant chief of operations, debriefs fellow firefighter Airmen in the aftermath of a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. A C-5M is provided for annual training to Yokota in order for Airmen to stay fluent in working with the Air Force’s largest aircraft. Yokota is considered a heavy aircraft hub for U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific region, with several types of non-local aircraft stopping at the base for servicing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    374th Civil Engineers

