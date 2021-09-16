C-5M Firefighter Training

Senior Airman Tyler Lang, 730th Air Mobility Squadron crew chief, hammers a hydraulic support jack into place on a C-5M Super Galaxy during a firefighting ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The fuselage of larger aircraft is often supported by a type of brace or jack while parked on the ground. This action helps keep the aircraft balanced while moving cargo or passengers, as well as performing maintenance functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

