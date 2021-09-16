Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 7 of 9]

    C-5M Firefighter Training

    JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tyler Lang, 730th Air Mobility Squadron crew chief, hammers a hydraulic support jack into place on a C-5M Super Galaxy during a firefighting ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The fuselage of larger aircraft is often supported by a type of brace or jack while parked on the ground. This action helps keep the aircraft balanced while moving cargo or passengers, as well as performing maintenance functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    374th Civil Engineers

