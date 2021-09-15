Senior Airman Preston Taylor (left), 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, helps pack up a firehose during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. Due to the C-5M’s immense size, Air Force firefighters use tactics similar to how they combat fire in a building. C-5Ms are not assigned to Yokota Air Base, so they are provided annually for training purposes, allowing firefighting teams the opportunity to practice on the unique aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:50 Photo ID: 6847278 VIRIN: 210915-F-HU835-1015 Resolution: 6781x4521 Size: 4 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.