Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 1 of 9]

    C-5M Firefighter Training

    JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Preston Taylor (left), 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, helps pack up a firehose during a C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. Due to the C-5M’s immense size, Air Force firefighters use tactics similar to how they combat fire in a building. C-5Ms are not assigned to Yokota Air Base, so they are provided annually for training purposes, allowing firefighting teams the opportunity to practice on the unique aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6847278
    VIRIN: 210915-F-HU835-1015
    Resolution: 6781x4521
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    374th Civil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT