Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9]

    C-5M Firefighter Training

    JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Arthur Lewis, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter crew chief, sweeps through the flight deck area of a C-5M Super Galaxy during a ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The C-5M is one of the largest aircraft in the world and the largest airlifter in the Air Force inventory. The aircraft can carry a fully equipped, combat-ready military unit to any point in the world on short notice and then provide the supplies required to help sustain the fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6847286
    VIRIN: 210916-F-HU835-2144
    Resolution: 4592x3061
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training
    C-5M Firefighter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    C-5
    730th Air Mobility Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    374th Civil Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT