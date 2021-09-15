C-5M Firefighter Training

Staff Sgt. Arthur Lewis, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter crew chief, prepares to board a C-5M Super Galaxy during a ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The C-5M is one of the largest aircraft in the world and the largest airlifter in the Air Force inventory. The aircraft can carry a fully equipped, combat-ready military unit to any point in the world on short notice and then provide the supplies required to help sustain the fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

