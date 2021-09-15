Airmen from the 730th Air Mobility Squadron prepare a C-5M Super Galaxy for a firefighter training exercise during a ground training event at Yokota Air Base Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. Its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 19:50 Photo ID: 6847282 VIRIN: 210915-F-HU835-1161 Resolution: 7651x4304 Size: 3.94 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-5M Firefighter Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.