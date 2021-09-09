An 8th Fighter Wing Airman watches as the Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform an aerial maneuver at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. This was the first time the Black Eagles have been able to perform here at the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.18.2021 22:30 Photo ID: 6844554 VIRIN: 210909-F-PS661-2336 Resolution: 6318x4481 Size: 1.08 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.