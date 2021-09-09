Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies

    Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 8th Fighter Wing Airman watches as the Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform an aerial maneuver at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. This was the first time the Black Eagles have been able to perform here at the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Airshow
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    Black Eagles

