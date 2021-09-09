Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 2 of 17]

    Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagle pilot gives a thumbs-up while taxiing a T-50 aircraft to the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. Each Back Eagle pilot must go through a vigorous selection process to be chosen to fly. One qualification is to have 600-800 flying hours prior to joining the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Airshow
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    Black Eagles

