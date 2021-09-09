Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagle T-50 aircraft taxi to the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. The team executed the practice demonstration to refine their performance, while increase morale and enhance the partnership of those who live and work at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.18.2021 22:30 Photo ID: 6844552 VIRIN: 210909-F-PS661-1601 Resolution: 7545x4891 Size: 1.48 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.