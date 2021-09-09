Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 6 of 17]

    Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagle maintainers watch as eight Black Eagle T-50 aircraft prepare to take-off for an aerial demonstration at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. The team is comprised of nine pilots, 30 maintenance crew members and six assistant crew members. Each of whom play a critical role in ensuring each airshow is successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 22:30
    Photo ID: 6844550
    VIRIN: 210909-F-PS661-1573
    Resolution: 7845x5355
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Airshow
    Wolf Pack
    ROKAF
    Black Eagles

