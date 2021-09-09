Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagle maintainers watch as eight Black Eagle T-50 aircraft prepare to take-off for an aerial demonstration at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. The team is comprised of nine pilots, 30 maintenance crew members and six assistant crew members. Each of whom play a critical role in ensuring each airshow is successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies
