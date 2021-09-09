The Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform aerial maneuvers over Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. During the aerial demonstration, the Black Eagles performed a variety of highly technical maneuvers including one they call a Heart & Cupid. This maneuver is done by two aircraft drawing a heart, and another flying through the middle and drawing Cupid’s Arrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.18.2021 22:30 Photo ID: 6844553 VIRIN: 210909-F-PS661-2272 Resolution: 6794x4368 Size: 2.38 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.