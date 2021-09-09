Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies

Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagle T-50 aircraft wait for an 8th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon to land prior to an aerial demonstration at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. The team executed the practice demonstration to refine their performance, while increase morale and enhance the partnership of those who live and work at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR