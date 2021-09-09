Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies

A Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagle pilot sits in the cockpit of a T-50 aircraft before performing an aerial demonstration at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. Each Back Eagle pilot must go through a vigorous selection process to be chosen to fly. One qualification is to have 600-800 flying hours prior to joining the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR