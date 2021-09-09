A Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagle pilot sits in the cockpit of a T-50 aircraft before performing an aerial demonstration at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. Each Back Eagle pilot must go through a vigorous selection process to be chosen to fly. One qualification is to have 600-800 flying hours prior to joining the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 22:29
|Photo ID:
|6844545
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-PS661-1194
|Resolution:
|7927x5213
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies
LEAVE A COMMENT