The team is comprised of nine pilots, 30 maintenance crew members and six assistant crew members. Each of whom play a critical role in ensuring each airshow is successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 22:29
|Photo ID:
|6844547
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-PS661-1525
|Resolution:
|8214x5439
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies
LEAVE A COMMENT