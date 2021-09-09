The Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles perform aerial maneuvers over Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 9, 2021. During the aerial demonstration, the Black Eagles performed a variety of highly technical maneuvers including one they call a Heart & Cupid. This maneuver is done by two aircraft drawing a heart, and another flying through the middle and drawing Cupid’s Arrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 22:30
|Photo ID:
|6844549
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-PS661-2184
|Resolution:
|7642x5302
|Size:
|837.23 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Up-Up and Away: ROKAF Black Eagles Blare Through Kunsan Skies
LEAVE A COMMENT