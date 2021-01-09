Georgia DOD Responds to Ida

A massive convoy of Georgia National Guard personnel and equipment prepares to depart the armory of the 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard in Decatur, Georgia, Sept. 1, 2021. Convoys from across the state are moving relief supplies and heavy equipment along with Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who have honed their expertise at debris removal, transportation and logistics support, security and traffic control during responses to Hurricanes Irma, Michael and Dorian.

Date Taken: 09.01.2021
Location: DECATUR, GA, US