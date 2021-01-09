Convoy Operations

Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the state of Georgia assemble and prepare to depart for hurricane response missions in Louisiana Sept. 1, 2021, in Decatur, Georgia. Units such as the Decatur-based 170th Military Polices Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard pictured here have responded to Hurricanes Irma, Michael and Dorian in recent years.

