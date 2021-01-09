Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy Operations [Image 7 of 9]

    Convoy Operations

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the state of Georgia assemble and prepare to depart for hurricane response missions in Louisiana Sept. 1, 2021, in Decatur, Georgia. Units such as the Decatur-based 170th Military Polices Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard pictured here have responded to Hurricanes Irma, Michael and Dorian in recent years.

    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    Domestic Response

