    Georgia National Guard supports Louisiana during Hurricane Ida response

    Georgia DOD Responds to Ida

    Photo By Maj. William Carraway | A massive convoy of Georgia National Guard personnel and equipment prepares to depart...... read more read more

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Story by Capt. Amanda Russell and Maj. Pamela Stauffer

    Georgia National Guard

    MARIETTA, Ga. – The Georgia National Guard mobilized approximately 360 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen Wednesday, to assist the Louisiana National Guard with recovery operations after the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida.

    “There is always a huge debris clearance mission when dealing with Category 5 hurricanes,” said Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard. ”One of the key missions we have is clearing the roads to provide safe passage ways for those power companies to restore the electricity and get those businesses back up and running.”

    Soldiers and Airmen will be providing direct support to Louisiana’s Guardsmen and work with local authorities under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact agreement, until support is no longer needed.

    Upon arrival in Louisiana, Georgia Guardsmen will in-process at a designated, safe location and travel to impacted areas based on the real-time need.

    On Sept. 1, 2005, Georgia NG units supported recovery operations after Hurricane Katrina, and in recent years, activated Guardsmen to assist with the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma, Michael, and Dorian. We often respond with equipment such as High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, construction equipment, and power generators. Guardsmen can also participate in search and rescue operations and damage assessment missions.

    Press contacts Maj. Pam Stauffer
    pamela.stauffer.2@us.af.mil 404-330-4521

    This work, Georgia National Guard supports Louisiana during Hurricane Ida response, by CPT Amanda Russell and Maj. Pamela Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

