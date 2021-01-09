Prepare for Departure

An U.S. Army Soldier with the Decatur-based 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard prepares to join a convoy of vehicles bound for Louisiana Sept. 1, 2021, in Decatur, Georgia. These Soldiers are part of a state-wide response effort that encompasses Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the state.
09.01.2021
09.01.2021
|6813780
|210901-A-AQ105-757
|3129x2235
|2.78 MB
DECATUR, GA, US
|1
|0
Georgia National Guard en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida
