An U.S. Army Soldier with the Decatur-based 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard prepares to join a convoy of vehicles bound for Louisiana Sept. 1, 2021, in Decatur, Georgia. These Soldiers are part of a state-wide response effort that encompasses Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the state.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 23:20 Photo ID: 6813780 VIRIN: 210901-A-AQ105-757 Resolution: 3129x2235 Size: 2.78 MB Location: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prepare for Departure [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.