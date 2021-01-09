Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Response Then and Now [Image 9 of 9]

    Hurricane Response Then and Now

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    This composite image shows Georgia Army National Guard convoys assembled for hurricane responses. The top image depicts vehicles of the 878th Engineer Battalion staged for departure in support of Hurricane Ida Sept. 1, 2021. The bottom image shows vehicles assembled at the Griffin Headquarters of Troop E, 108th Cavalry Sept 1, 2005 in support of Hurricane Katrina. (US Army National Guard photo composite by Spc. William Carraway and Maj. William Carraway)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 23:20
    Location: GA, US
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    Hometown: GRIFFIN, GA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Georgia National Guard en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida

    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    Domestic Response

