This composite image shows Georgia Army National Guard convoys assembled for hurricane responses. The top image depicts vehicles of the 878th Engineer Battalion staged for departure in support of Hurricane Ida Sept. 1, 2021. The bottom image shows vehicles assembled at the Griffin Headquarters of Troop E, 108th Cavalry Sept 1, 2005 in support of Hurricane Katrina. (US Army National Guard photo composite by Spc. William Carraway and Maj. William Carraway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 23:20 Photo ID: 6813786 VIRIN: 210901-Z-A3516-017 Resolution: 2122x1703 Size: 836.02 KB Location: GA, US Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US Hometown: GRIFFIN, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Response Then and Now [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.