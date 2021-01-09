Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Capabilities [Image 3 of 9]

    Engineer Capabilities

    AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Personnel and vehicles with the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard assemble at battalion headquarters in Augusta, Georgia, in preparation for mobilization to Louisiana in support of Hurricane Ida response operations Sept. 1, 2021. Engineer companies from across the state will mobilize with heavy equipment and conduct debris clearance operations.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 23:20
    VIRIN: 210901-A-AQ105-669
    Location: AUGUSTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida

    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    Domestic Response

