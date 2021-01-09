Personnel and vehicles with the 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard assemble at battalion headquarters in Augusta, Georgia, in preparation for mobilization to Louisiana in support of Hurricane Ida response operations Sept. 1, 2021. Engineer companies from across the state will mobilize with heavy equipment and conduct debris clearance operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 23:20
|Photo ID:
|6813779
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-AQ105-669
|Resolution:
|4818x3441
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineer Capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia National Guard en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida
