    179th MP Responds [Image 1 of 9]

    179th MP Responds

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the Fort Stewart-based 179th Military Police Company depart before sunrise Sept 1, 2021 to link up with a convoy bound for Louisiana in support of Hurricane Ida response operations. (US Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Meara Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 23:20
    Photo ID: 6813776
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-A3516-001
    Resolution: 2758x1970
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    Domestic Response

