179th MP Responds

Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the Fort Stewart-based 179th Military Police Company depart before sunrise Sept 1, 2021 to link up with a convoy bound for Louisiana in support of Hurricane Ida response operations. (US Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Meara Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 23:20
|Photo ID:
|6813776
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-A3516-001
|Resolution:
|2758x1970
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Georgia National Guard en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida
