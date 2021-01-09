179th MP Responds

Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers of the Fort Stewart-based 179th Military Police Company depart before sunrise Sept 1, 2021 to link up with a convoy bound for Louisiana in support of Hurricane Ida response operations. (US Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Meara Brown)

