A Georgia National Guard convoy from Augusta, Georgia, approaches Atlanta Sept. 1, 2021. Georgia National Guard units from across the state with specialized equipment and trained personnel are en route to Louisiana to assist in response to Hurricane Ida.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 23:20
|Photo ID:
|6813784
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-AQ105-111
|Resolution:
|3289x2350
|Size:
|900.8 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard Responds to Ida [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia National Guard en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida
LEAVE A COMMENT