    Georgia National Guard Responds to Ida [Image 8 of 9]

    Georgia National Guard Responds to Ida

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    A Georgia National Guard convoy from Augusta, Georgia, approaches Atlanta Sept. 1, 2021. Georgia National Guard units from across the state with specialized equipment and trained personnel are en route to Louisiana to assist in response to Hurricane Ida.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard Responds to Ida [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida

    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    Domestic Response

