Relief Supplies

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Decatur-based 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard load supplies in Decatur, Georgia, Sept. 1, 2021, in support of the response effort following Hurricane Ida. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the state are mobilizing to provide route and debris clearance, transportation support and security and traffic control.

Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 Location: DECATUR, GA, US