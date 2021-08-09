Georgia National Guard begins Hurricane Ida recovery operations with Louisiana

MARIETTA, Ga. – Approximately 360 Georgia NG Soldiers and Airmen are providing debris clearance and security alongside Guardsmen from 12 states and local authorities.



“Part of our culture is to alleviate suffering and that is at the core of this deployment,” said Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard.



Georgia Guardsmen who are supporting the Louisiana NG include the 170th Military Police Battalion, the 878th Engineer Battalion, the 1148th Transportation Company, the 116th Security Forces Squadron, and the 165th Civil Engineering Squadron.



“We receive reports throughout the day from units on ground in Louisiana. We want to ensure that things are going smoothly,” said Lt. Col. Pervis Brown, the Joint Operations Center officer in charge. “We are tracking Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana as well as COVID missions here in Georgia.”



In addition to our efforts in Louisiana, there are more than 200 Georgia NG servicemembers providing COVID support throughout Georgia. In addition to our domestic response missions, we have personnel deployed on all six Geographic Combatant Commands around the world.



