    Georgia National Guard begins Hurricane Ida recovery operations with Louisiana

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Story by Capt. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    MARIETTA, Ga. – Approximately 360 Georgia NG Soldiers and Airmen are providing debris clearance and security alongside Guardsmen from 12 states and local authorities.

    “Part of our culture is to alleviate suffering and that is at the core of this deployment,” said Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard.

    Georgia Guardsmen who are supporting the Louisiana NG include the 170th Military Police Battalion, the 878th Engineer Battalion, the 1148th Transportation Company, the 116th Security Forces Squadron, and the 165th Civil Engineering Squadron.

    “We receive reports throughout the day from units on ground in Louisiana. We want to ensure that things are going smoothly,” said Lt. Col. Pervis Brown, the Joint Operations Center officer in charge. “We are tracking Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana as well as COVID missions here in Georgia.”

    In addition to our efforts in Louisiana, there are more than 200 Georgia NG servicemembers providing COVID support throughout Georgia. In addition to our domestic response missions, we have personnel deployed on all six Geographic Combatant Commands around the world.

    Please visit the Georgia National Guard Flickr page at www.flickr.com/ganatlguard for up-to-date imagery of our missions and events.

    Press Contact
    Maj. Pam Stauffer
    pamela.stauffer.2@us.af.mil
    or CPT Amanda Russell
    amanda.g.russell2.mil@mail.mil
    404-330-4521 (cell)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:53
    Story ID: 404711
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard

