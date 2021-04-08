Employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operate a pontoon boat during the Motorboat Operator Training Course at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 4, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 08:04
|Photo ID:
|6806410
|VIRIN:
|210804-A-TI382-0387
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|FORD CITY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boating fun and fundamentals: Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training
LEAVE A COMMENT