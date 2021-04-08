Employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District ride a pontoon boat during the Motorboat Operator Training Course at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 4, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6806409 VIRIN: 210804-A-TI382-0370 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.88 MB Location: FORD CITY, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.