    Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 6 of 18]

    Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training

    FORD CITY, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Mark Hengst, a maintenance worker for Youghiogheny River Lake in Confluence, Pennsylvania, attaches a kill switch cord to his foot during the Motorboat Operator Training Course hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    Boating fun and fundamentals: Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training

