Nathan Wilson, a maintenance worker for East Branch Clarion River Lake in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, practices tossing a life saver ring during the Motorboat Operator Training Course hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6806401 VIRIN: 210803-A-TI382-0548 Resolution: 4608x2886 Size: 3.29 MB Location: FORD CITY, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.