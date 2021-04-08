Nathan Wilson, a maintenance worker for East Branch Clarion River Lake in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, drives a pontoon boat during the Motorboat Operator Training Course hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6806406 VIRIN: 210804-A-TI382-0236 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.71 MB Location: FORD CITY, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.