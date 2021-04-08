Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training

Joe Arnett, a motorboat instructor and park ranger at Woodcock Creek Lake in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, trains a group of employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, during the Motorboat Operator Training Course at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

