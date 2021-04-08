Employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District navigate obstacle courses on the water during the Motorboat Operator Training Course at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 4, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6806407 VIRIN: 210804-A-TI382-0290 Resolution: 5407x3611 Size: 3.24 MB Location: FORD CITY, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.