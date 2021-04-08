Employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District navigate obstacle courses on the water during the Motorboat Operator Training Course at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 4, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 08:04
|Photo ID:
|6806407
|VIRIN:
|210804-A-TI382-0290
|Resolution:
|5407x3611
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|FORD CITY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boating fun and fundamentals: Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training
LEAVE A COMMENT