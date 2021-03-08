Joe Arnett, a motorboat instructor and park ranger at Woodcock Creek Lake in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, talks to a group of employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District about the angle of the boat engine when lowering a watercraft into the water during the Motorboat Operator Training Course at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, inflatable life jacket certification, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6806395
|VIRIN:
|210803-A-TI382-0070
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|FORD CITY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training [Image 18 of 18], by 1SG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boating fun and fundamentals: Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training
