Pittsburgh District hosts motorboat training

Employees from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District jump into the water to certify on inflatable life jackets during the Motorboat Operator Training Course at Crooked Creek Lake in Ford City, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2021. The 24-hour course included training on watercraft safety, a swim test, boat launching, obstacle courses and a written exam. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

