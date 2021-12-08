Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II prepare to takeoff at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 and the 14th Fighter Squadron conducted integration training affording all parties involved a greater understanding of how to work together in the event of real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 05:09
|Photo ID:
|6806281
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-MI946-1113
|Resolution:
|7130x4011
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
