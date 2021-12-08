Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

A U.S. Marine with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), gives a thumbs-up from the cockpit of an F-35B Lightning II at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. VMFA-121 deployed F-35B Lightning IIs to Misawa Air Base to conduct aerial fighter integration training alongside the 14th Fighter Squadron throughout the month of August 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

