    Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

    Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), prepares for takeoff after entering the cockpit of an F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. VMFA-121 needs to be able to operate anywhere if called upon to deter and defeat adversaries. The ability to integrate with partners and allies is a vital part of that capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

