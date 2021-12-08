Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) sits on the tarmac at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. VMFA-121 is the first forward-deployed Marine F-35B squadron, capable of providing close air support and conducting strike missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

