A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) sits on the tarmac at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. VMFA-121 is the first forward-deployed Marine F-35B squadron, capable of providing close air support and conducting strike missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 05:08
|Photo ID:
|6806272
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-MI946-1003
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT