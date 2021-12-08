Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 10]

    Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), taxis down the runway at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. VMFA-121 utilized Draughon Range’s new joint threat emitters to train their suppression of enemy air defense capabilities. Draughon Range is the only place in-theater that offers such emitters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 05:09
    Photo ID: 6806280
    VIRIN: 210812-F-MI946-1106
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 6

