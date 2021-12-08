U.S. Marines with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), operate an air launched weapons loader to lift an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. In addition to integrating with the 14th Fighter Squadron, VMFA-121 was able to hold bilateral F-35 talks between Marine Corps and JASDF pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 05:09
|Photo ID:
|6806275
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-MI946-1069
|Resolution:
|5906x4219
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
