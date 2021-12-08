U.S. Marines with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), load a training AIM-9 Sidewinder missile onto an F-35B Lightning II aircraft at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. VMFA-121 pilots conducted suppression of enemy air defense, strike mission, and defensive counter-air training with F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 14th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 05:08
|Photo ID:
|6806274
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-MI946-1054
|Resolution:
|4072x2909
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT