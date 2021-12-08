Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with the "Green Knights" Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), sit on the tarmac before pre-flight checks are performed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2021. The Marines of VMFA-121 conduct training throughout Japan in order to sustain their high level of proficiency and operational readiness while increasing interoperability with both the U.S. Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 05:08
|Photo ID:
|6806273
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-MI946-1005
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Green Knights Integrate at Misawa Air Base [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
