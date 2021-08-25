Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 11 of 12]

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

    SLOVENIA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, Borut Pahor, Slovenian President of the Republic, middle, and Janez Jansa, Slovenian Prime Minister, right, commemorate a wreath dedicated to members with the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ that was shot down in 1944 in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. ‘Dark Eyes’, part of the 96th Squadron, 2nd Bomber Group (Heavy), was on a mission to bomb the airdome at Klagenfurt, Austria, when it took on heavy flak, exploded, and went down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    This work, 31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    31 FW
    B-17
    Borut Pahor
    Andraz memorial
    Janez Jansa

