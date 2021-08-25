U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, Borut Pahor, Slovenian President of the Republic, middle, and Janez Jansa, Slovenian Prime Minister, right, commemorate a wreath dedicated to members with the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ that was shot down in 1944 in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. ‘Dark Eyes’, part of the 96th Squadron, 2nd Bomber Group (Heavy), was on a mission to bomb the airdome at Klagenfurt, Austria, when it took on heavy flak, exploded, and went down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6806213
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-ZR251-1407
|Resolution:
|6745x4671
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS
