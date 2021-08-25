31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, Borut Pahor, Slovenian President of the Republic, middle, and Janez Jansa, Slovenian Prime Minister, right, commemorate a wreath dedicated to members with the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ that was shot down in 1944 in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. ‘Dark Eyes’, part of the 96th Squadron, 2nd Bomber Group (Heavy), was on a mission to bomb the airdome at Klagenfurt, Austria, when it took on heavy flak, exploded, and went down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

