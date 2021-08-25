Slovenian Armed Forces aircraft flyover the Andraž Memorial in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. In 1944, the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to ‘Dark Eyes’ was dedicated on March 22, 2014. The American B-17 bomber flew 80 missions during World War II in the skies above occupied France, Italy, and Nazi Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6806212
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-ZR251-1411
|Resolution:
|5284x3523
|Size:
|453.54 KB
|Location:
|SI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT