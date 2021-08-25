U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Branden Felker, 31st Operational Support Squadron director of operations, looks at a helicopter at the Pivka Park of Military History in Pivka, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. The museum is operated by the town of Pivka and the Slovenian Armed Forces and the exhibits illustrate history from World War II to the Cold War, the time frame of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 03:06 Photo ID: 6806205 VIRIN: 210825-F-ZR251-1137 Resolution: 6573x4382 Size: 1.64 MB Location: SI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.