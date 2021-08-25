Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 3 of 12]

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

    SLOVENIA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Branden Felker, 31st Operational Support Squadron director of operations, looks at a helicopter at the Pivka Park of Military History in Pivka, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. The museum is operated by the town of Pivka and the Slovenian Armed Forces and the exhibits illustrate history from World War II to the Cold War, the time frame of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 03:06
    Photo ID: 6806205
    VIRIN: 210825-F-ZR251-1137
    Resolution: 6573x4382
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: SI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    helicopter
    31 FW
    B-17
    Andraz memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT