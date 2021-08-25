31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

Borut Pahor, Slovenian President of the Republic, speaks at the Andraž Memorial in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. In 1944, the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to ‘Dark Eyes’ was dedicated on March 22, 2014. In December 2012, Pahor was elected the fourth President of the Republic of Slovenia and in November 2017 he was re-elected for a second term. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021