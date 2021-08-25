Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 9 of 12]

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

    SLOVENIA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Borut Pahor, Slovenian President of the Republic, speaks at the Andraž Memorial in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. In 1944, the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to ‘Dark Eyes’ was dedicated on March 22, 2014. In December 2012, Pahor was elected the fourth President of the Republic of Slovenia and in November 2017 he was re-elected for a second term. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 03:06
    Photo ID: 6806211
    VIRIN: 210825-F-ZR251-1358
    Resolution: 6688x4459
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial
    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    31 FW
    B-17
    Borut Pahor
    Andraz memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT