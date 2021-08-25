31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, signs a visitor’s book at the Andraž ceremony in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. In 1944, the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to ‘Dark Eyes’ was dedicated on March 22, 2014. ‘Dark Eyes,’ is an American B-17 bomber that flew 80 missions during World War II in the skies above occupied France, Italy, and Nazi Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

