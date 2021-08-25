31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

U.S. Air Force leadership from the 31st Fighter Wing, attend the Andraž Memorial in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. In 1944, the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to ‘Dark Eyes’ was dedicated on March 22, 2014. Members killed in action included U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Herman S. Lavine, 2nd Lt Arthur L. Hyatt, 2nd Lt George J. Seamans, Staff Sgt. Michael A. Croccia, Staff Sgt. Virgil Lazar, Staff Sgt. Oscar Rome, Staff Sgt. Robert R. Cary, Staff Sgt. Harold E. Hansen and prisoners of War included 2nd Lt Louis M. Boehm and Staff Sgt. Kenneth C. Cook. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

