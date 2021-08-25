31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, middle, talks with Borut Pahor, Slovenian President of the Republic, right, and other leadership at the Andraž Memorial in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. In 1944, the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to ‘Dark Eyes’ was dedicated on March 22, 2014. Members of the crew killed in action are buried at the Florence American Cemetery, Florence, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

