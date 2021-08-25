31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks at the Andraž Memorial at Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. In 1944, the U.S. B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to ‘Dark Eyes’ was dedicated on March 22, 2014. ‘Dark Eyes’, part of the 96th Squadron, 2nd Bomber Group (Heavy), was on a mission to bomb the airdome at Klagenfurt, Austria, when it took on heavy flak, exploded, and went down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

